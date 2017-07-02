(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Annual Award nominees base tour [Image 1 of 5]

    Annual Award nominees base tour

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, BW, GERMANY

    02.07.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Snyder 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Annual award nominees watch a demonstration by Staff Sgt. Anthony Mason, 52nd Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 2, 2017. The nominees were given a base tour which included the fire department, MWD and explosive ordnance disposal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Snyder)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Annual Award nominees base tour [Image 1 of 5], by SSgt Jonathan Snyder, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

