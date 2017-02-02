Annual award nominees watch a demonstration by the 52nd Security Forces Squadron military working dogs on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 2, 2017. The nominees were given a base tour which included the fire department, MWD and explosive ordnance disposal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Snyder)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2017 Date Posted: 02.08.2017 04:51 Photo ID: 3149823 VIRIN: 170202-F-RH756-019 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 15.84 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, BW, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Annual Award nominees base tour [Image 1 of 5], by SSgt Jonathan Snyder, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.