67th FS conducts routine mission training

U.S. Air Force F-15 Eagles assigned to the 67th Fighter Squadron line up for take-off Feb. 2, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The F-15 Eagle is a classic war-fighting jet capable of reaching speeds over 1,800 mph. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lynette M. Rolen/Released)

