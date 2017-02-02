A U.S. Air Force F-15 Eagle assigned to the 67th Fighter Squadron takes off Feb. 2, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The F-15 Eagle is a tactical fighter designed to sustain air supremacy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lynette M. Rolen/Released)

Date Taken: 02.02.2017
Location: KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN, OKINAWA, JP
67th FS conducts routine mission training, by SrA Lynette Rolen