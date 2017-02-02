(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    67th FS conducts routine mission training

    67th FS conducts routine mission training

    KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.02.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Lynette Rolen 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-15 Eagle assigned to the 67th Fighter Squadron takes off Feb. 2, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The F-15 Eagle is a tactical fighter designed to sustain air supremacy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lynette M. Rolen/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2017
    Date Posted: 02.08.2017
    Photo ID: 3149775
    VIRIN: 170202-F-DD647-1122
    Resolution: 3456x2243
    Size: 412.08 KB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN, OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 67th FS conducts routine mission training [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Lynette Rolen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

