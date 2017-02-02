A U.S. Air Force F-15 Eagle assigned to the 67th Fighter Squadron takes off Feb. 2, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The variety of air-to-air weaponry and the automated weapon systems featured in the F-15 enables optimum performance by the pilot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lynette M. Rolen/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2017 03:28
|Photo ID:
|3149774
|VIRIN:
|170202-F-DD647-1100
|Resolution:
|1590x817
|Size:
|65.42 KB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 67th FS conducts routine mission training [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Lynette Rolen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
