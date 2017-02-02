(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    No Airman Left Behind: PAC-T 17-1 concludes rescue training [Image 1 of 5]

    No Airman Left Behind: PAC-T 17-1 concludes rescue training

    PYENGTAEK, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    02.02.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Victor J. Caputo 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Three HH-60 Pave Hawks assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron from Kadena Air Base, Japan, are prepared for training missions at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 2, 2017. The 33rd RQS was one of the units participating in Exercise Pacific Thunder 17-1, a Pacific Air Forces combat search and rescue exercise held in the ROK. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Victor J. Caputo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2017
    Date Posted: 02.08.2017 01:45
    Photo ID: 3149699
    VIRIN: 170202-F-AM292-403
    Resolution: 4507x3005
    Size: 7.31 MB
    Location: PYENGTAEK, 26, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, No Airman Left Behind: PAC-T 17-1 concludes rescue training [Image 1 of 5], by SSgt Victor J. Caputo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Korea
    CSAR
    PJ
    Pave Hawk
    Osan
    PAC-T
    ROK
    helicopter
    night ops
    Pacific Thunder

