No Airman Left Behind: PAC-T 17-1 concludes rescue training

Three HH-60 Pave Hawks assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron from Kadena Air Base, Japan, are prepared for training missions at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 2, 2017. The 33rd RQS was one of the units participating in Exercise Pacific Thunder 17-1, a Pacific Air Forces combat search and rescue exercise held in the ROK. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Victor J. Caputo)

