(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    No Airman Left Behind: PAC-T 17-1 concludes rescue training

    No Airman Left Behind: PAC-T 17-1 concludes rescue training

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Victor J. Caputo | Three HH-60 Pave Hawks assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron from Kadena Air Base,...... read more read more

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.08.2017

    Story by Staff Sgt. Victor J. Caputo 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – Exercise Pacific Thunder 17-1 wrapped up after more than two weeks of intense combat search and rescue training across the ROK.

    Rescue teams comprised of aircraft and personnel from the 25th Fighter Squadron, the 33rd and 31st Rescue Squadrons, and the ROK air force flew sorties to rescue and escort personnel simulating downed pilots back to Osan.

    “[These] scenarios didn’t play out exactly how they were planned, [but] their ability to assess the situation and then adjust their plan in the heat of the moment is a testament to their professionalism, flexibility and dedication to returning their fellow service members to friendly forces,” said Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Pevehouse, 51st Operations Support Squadron survival, evasion, resistance and escape specialist.

    While the primary purpose of the exercise was to provide continuous practice for the CSAR teams, an ancillary opportunity for pilots to practice their SERE skills was present on each mission, as each downed pilot spent extended periods of time in the wilderness with SERE specialists.

    “[We] look forward to learning new lessons throughout this exercise, lessons we can take and make sure we never learn when lives are actually on the line,” said Lt. Col. Razvan Radoescu, 25th FS commander.
    The ultimate goal is to have Pacific Air Forces CSAR teams prepared to accomplish their mission, no matter what stands in the way.

    “The brave men and women who serve today…can do so with the full confidence that if they are captured, become missing, or fall in battle, this nation will spare no effort to bring them home. This our solemn pledge: However long it takes, whatever it takes, whatever the cost.” - Paul Walfowitz, Deputy Secretary of Defense, September 2004

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2017
    Date Posted: 02.08.2017 01:45
    Story ID: 222873
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, No Airman Left Behind: PAC-T 17-1 concludes rescue training, by SSgt Victor J. Caputo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Korea
    CSAR
    PJ
    Pave Hawk
    Osan
    PAC-T
    ROK
    helicopter
    night ops
    Pacific Thunder

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT