Senior Airman Paul Rodriguez, 31st Rescue Squadron pararescueman, prepares for a combat search and rescue mission during Exercise Pacific Thunder 17-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 2, 2017. Exercise Pacific Thunder is a Pacific Air Forces exercise that combines the rescue capabilities of U.S. and ROK air force rescue units with the close air support of A-10 Thunderbolt IIs, assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron, in realistic training missions flown in mountainous Korean terrain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Victor J. Caputo)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2017 01:45
|Photo ID:
|3149698
|VIRIN:
|170202-F-AM292-417
|Resolution:
|3520x5280
|Size:
|14.43 MB
|Location:
|PYENGTAEK, 26, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, No Airman Left Behind: PAC-T 17-1 concludes rescue training [Image 1 of 5], by SSgt Victor J. Caputo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
