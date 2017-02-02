No Airman Left Behind: PAC-T 17-1 concludes rescue training

Senior Airman Paul Rodriguez, 31st Rescue Squadron pararescueman, prepares for a combat search and rescue mission during Exercise Pacific Thunder 17-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 2, 2017. Exercise Pacific Thunder is a Pacific Air Forces exercise that combines the rescue capabilities of U.S. and ROK air force rescue units with the close air support of A-10 Thunderbolt IIs, assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron, in realistic training missions flown in mountainous Korean terrain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Victor J. Caputo)

