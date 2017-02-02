(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    No Airman Left Behind: PAC-T 17-1 concludes rescue training [Image 2 of 5]

    No Airman Left Behind: PAC-T 17-1 concludes rescue training

    PYENGTAEK, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    02.02.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Victor J. Caputo 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Paul Rodriguez, 31st Rescue Squadron pararescueman, prepares for a combat search and rescue mission during Exercise Pacific Thunder 17-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 2, 2017. Exercise Pacific Thunder is a Pacific Air Forces exercise that combines the rescue capabilities of U.S. and ROK air force rescue units with the close air support of A-10 Thunderbolt IIs, assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron, in realistic training missions flown in mountainous Korean terrain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Victor J. Caputo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2017
    Date Posted: 02.08.2017 01:45
    Photo ID: 3149698
    VIRIN: 170202-F-AM292-417
    Resolution: 3520x5280
    Size: 14.43 MB
    Location: PYENGTAEK, 26, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, No Airman Left Behind: PAC-T 17-1 concludes rescue training [Image 1 of 5], by SSgt Victor J. Caputo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    No Airman Left Behind: PAC-T 17-1 concludes rescue training
    No Airman Left Behind: PAC-T 17-1 concludes rescue training
    No Airman Left Behind: PAC-T 17-1 concludes rescue training
    No Airman Left Behind: PAC-T 17-1 concludes rescue training
    No Airman Left Behind: PAC-T 17-1 concludes rescue training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    No Airman Left Behind: PAC-T 17-1 concludes rescue training

    TAGS

    Korea
    CSAR
    PJ
    Pave Hawk
    Osan
    PAC-T
    ROK
    helicopter
    night ops
    Pacific Thunder

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT