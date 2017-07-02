Kadena practices real-world MOPP issue

U.S. Air Force Airmen pick up Mission-Oriented Protective Posture gear during an exercise Feb. 7, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. In the event of an actual chemical attack, Airmen must be able to quickly and efficiently acquire all essential MOPP gear and equipment in order to complete mission objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Corey M. Pettis/Released)

