U.S. Air Force Airmen get Mission-Oriented Protective Posture gear during an exercise Feb. 7, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron practiced issuing real-world MOPP gear in order to perfect the process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Corey M. Pettis/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2017 01:07
|Photo ID:
|3149650
|VIRIN:
|170207-F-ED489-1003
|Resolution:
|5616x3749
|Size:
|11.36 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Kadena Practices real-world MOPP issue [Image 1 of 4], by A1C Corey Pettis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
