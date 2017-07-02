(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Kadena practices real-world MOPP issue [Image 3 of 4]

    Kadena practices real-world MOPP issue

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.07.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Corey Pettis 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen inventory their Mission-Oriented Protective Posture gear during an exercise Feb. 7, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. This is the first time Kadena has added issuing members’ real-world MOPP gear during a readiness exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Corey M. Pettis/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2017
    Date Posted: 02.08.2017 01:07
    Photo ID: 3149649
    VIRIN: 170207-F-ED489-1002
    Resolution: 5118x3417
    Size: 10.27 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kadena practices real-world MOPP issue [Image 1 of 4], by A1C Corey Pettis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

