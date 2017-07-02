(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard Cutter Bailey Barco signing over [Image 1 of 3]

    Coast Guard Cutter Bailey Barco signing over

    KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7

    A poster of Bailey Barco, keeper of Dam Neck Livesaving Station, with a description of his heroic actions during a rescue in 1900 sits on a table after a signing over ceremony Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 with a button from his U.S. Lifesaving Service uniform in Key West, Florida. Bailey Barco was awarded the Gold Lifesaving Medal for his actions during the rescue of the crew of the schooner Jennie Hall which had run aground in a severe winter storm off the coast of Virginia Beach, Virginia. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2017
    Date Posted: 02.07.2017 21:11
    Photo ID: 3149011
    VIRIN: 170207-G-TM873-1233
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 17.77 MB
    Location: KEY WEST, FL, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Bailey Barco signing over [Image 1 of 3], by PO2 Jonathan Lally, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard Cutter Bailey Barco signing over
    Coast Guard Cutter Bailey Barco signing over
    Coast Guard Cutter Bailey Barco signing over

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Lally
    Coast Guard
    Key West
    Ketchikan
    Fast Response Cutter
    Coast Guard Cutter Bailey Barco
    Lt. Frank Reed

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT