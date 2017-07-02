A poster of Bailey Barco, keeper of Dam Neck Livesaving Station, with a description of his heroic actions during a rescue in 1900 sits on a table after a signing over ceremony Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 with a button from his U.S. Lifesaving Service uniform in Key West, Florida. Bailey Barco was awarded the Gold Lifesaving Medal for his actions during the rescue of the crew of the schooner Jennie Hall which had run aground in a severe winter storm off the coast of Virginia Beach, Virginia. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2017 Date Posted: 02.07.2017 21:11 Photo ID: 3149011 VIRIN: 170207-G-TM873-1233 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 17.77 MB Location: KEY WEST, FL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Cutter Bailey Barco signing over [Image 1 of 3], by PO2 Jonathan Lally, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.