Coast Guard Cutter Bailey Barco signing over

The decsendants of Bailey Barco, keeper of Dam Neck Lifesaving Station, pose for a photo with the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Bailey Barco Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 at the signing over ceremony to the Coast Guard in Key West, Florida. The cutter Bailey Barco, the 22nd 154-foot Fast Response Cutter in the Coast Guard fleet, will be homeported in Ketchikan, Alaska. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally.

