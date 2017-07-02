Lt. Frank Reed, Coast Guard Cutter Bailey Barco commanding officer, signs documents Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 during the signing over ceremony of the cutter Bailey in Key Wes, Florida. The cutter Bailey Barco, the 22nd 154-foot Fast Response Cutter in the Coast Guard fleet, will be homeported in Ketchikan, Alaska. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally.
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2017 21:11
|Photo ID:
|3149008
|VIRIN:
|170207-G-TM873-1187
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|27.38 MB
|Location:
|KEY WEST, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Bailey Barco signing over [Image 1 of 3], by PO2 Jonathan Lally, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
