    Coast Guard Cutter Bailey Barco signing over [Image 2 of 3]

    Coast Guard Cutter Bailey Barco signing over

    KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7

    Lt. Frank Reed, Coast Guard Cutter Bailey Barco commanding officer, signs documents Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 during the signing over ceremony of the cutter Bailey in Key Wes, Florida. The cutter Bailey Barco, the 22nd 154-foot Fast Response Cutter in the Coast Guard fleet, will be homeported in Ketchikan, Alaska. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2017
    Date Posted: 02.07.2017 21:11
    Photo ID: 3149008
    VIRIN: 170207-G-TM873-1187
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 27.38 MB
    Location: KEY WEST, FL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Bailey Barco signing over [Image 1 of 3], by PO2 Jonathan Lally, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Lally
    Coast Guard
    Key West
    Ketchikan
    Fast Response Cutter
    Coast Guard Cutter Bailey Barco
    Lt. Frank Reed

