Lt. Frank Reed, Coast Guard Cutter Bailey Barco commanding officer, signs documents Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 during the signing over ceremony of the cutter Bailey in Key Wes, Florida. The cutter Bailey Barco, the 22nd 154-foot Fast Response Cutter in the Coast Guard fleet, will be homeported in Ketchikan, Alaska. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2017 Date Posted: 02.07.2017 21:11 Photo ID: 3149008 VIRIN: 170207-G-TM873-1187 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 27.38 MB Location: KEY WEST, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Cutter Bailey Barco signing over [Image 1 of 3], by PO2 Jonathan Lally, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.