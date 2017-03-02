(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    4-10 CAV partners with historic Polish 10th Armored Cavalry Brigade [Image 1 of 2]

    4-10 CAV partners with historic Polish 10th Armored Cavalry Brigade

    SWIETOSZOW, POLAND

    02.03.2017

    Photo by Capt. Scott Walters 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    SWIETOSZOW, Poland— U.S. Soldiers from 4th Sqdn, 10th Cav. Regt., 3rd Arm. Bde. Cmbt. Tm., 4th Inf. Div., conduct weapons familiarization with a Polish 10th Armored Cavalry Brigade soldiers, teaching him how to shoot the 240B machine gun at Swietoszow, Poland, Feb. 3, 2017. Working on a daily basis with allies through 3rd Bde.’s Atlantic Resolve mission builds confidence in the collective ability to operate as a combined team and respond immediately to any crisis, should it arise. (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Micayla Westendorf/3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2017
    Date Posted: 02.07.2017 18:13
    Photo ID: 3148757
    VIRIN: 170203-A-ZZ123-001
    Resolution: 960x540
    Size: 74.09 KB
    Location: SWIETOSZOW, PL
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4-10 CAV partners with historic Polish 10th Armored Cavalry Brigade [Image 1 of 2], by CPT Scott Walters, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    4th Infantry Division
    interoperability
    allies
    Poland
    4th Squadron
    10th Cavalry Regiment
    partner
    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team
    Atlantic Resolve
    Strong Europe
    Iron Strong

