SWIETOSZOW, Poland— U.S. Soldiers from 4th Sqdn, 10th Cav. Regt., 3rd Arm. Bde. Cmbt. Tm., 4th Inf. Div., conduct weapons familiarization with a Polish 10th Armored Cavalry Brigade soldiers, teaching him how to shoot the 240B machine gun at Swietoszow, Poland, Feb. 3, 2017. Working on a daily basis with allies through 3rd Bde.’s Atlantic Resolve mission builds confidence in the collective ability to operate as a combined team and respond immediately to any crisis, should it arise. (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Micayla Westendorf/3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2017 Date Posted: 02.07.2017 18:13 Photo ID: 3148757 VIRIN: 170203-A-ZZ123-001 Resolution: 960x540 Size: 74.09 KB Location: SWIETOSZOW, PL Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4-10 CAV partners with historic Polish 10th Armored Cavalry Brigade [Image 1 of 2], by CPT Scott Walters, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.