SWIETOSZOW, Poland— U.S. Army Spc. Alexzander Boehmer, a Calvary scout with Apache Troop, 4th Sqdn, 10th Cav. Regt., 3rd Arm. Bde. Cmbt. Tm., 4th Inf. Div., shakes hands with a Polish army counterpart during a “Polish in Arms” magazine photo shoot at Swietoszow, Poland, Jan. 28, 2017. Working on a daily basis with allies through 3rd Bde.’s Atlantic Resolve mission builds confidence in the collective ability to operate as a combined team and respond immediately to any crisis, should it arise. (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Micayla Westendorf/3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team Public Affairs)
This work, 4-10 CAV partners with historic Polish 10th Armored Cavalry Brigade [Image 1 of 2], by CPT Scott Walters, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
4-10 CAV partners with historic Polish 10th Armored Cavalry Brigade
