4-10 CAV partners with historic Polish 10th Armored Cavalry Brigade

SWIETOSZOW, Poland— U.S. Soldiers from 4th Sqdn, 10th Cav. Regt., 3rd Arm. Bde. Cmbt. Tm., 4th Inf. Div., conduct weapons familiarization with a Polish 10th Armored Cavalry Brigade soldiers, teaching him how to shoot the 240B machine gun at Swietoszow, Poland, Feb. 3, 2017. Working on a daily basis with allies through 3rd Bde.'s Atlantic Resolve mission builds confidence in the collective ability to operate as a combined team and respond immediately to any crisis, should it arise. (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Micayla Westendorf/3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team Public Affairs)

Story by 2nd Lt. Micayla Westendorf

3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team Public Affairs, 4th Infantry Division



SWIETOSZOW, Poland– One aspect of working within NATO nations is the opportunity to work alongside allied armies to expand the collective ability to operate together.



For the U.S Soldiers assigned to 4th Squadron, 10th Cavalry Regiment (Black Jack), 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, this opportunity has paid dividends since their arrival here in January.



The unit shares its temporary home with the Polish army’s 10th Armored Cavalry Brigade.



The Polish brigade traces its roots back to World War II as part of the Polish Army in France. It was composed of veterans who managed to escape from German- and Soviet-occupied Poland. The unit took part in the Battle of France in May 1940 while being led by Polish General Stanislaw Maczek.



“We are lucky to partner with the historic Polish 10th Arm. Cav. Bde. during our time in this country, and this relationship will be critical to our preparation for subsequent combined training events with our NATO allies,” said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Chad Foster, commander, 4th Sqdn. 10th Cav. Regt.



The transition to Europe also relied heavily on German support, Foster said, noting that his squadron was responsible for overseeing operations to move 3rd Brigade equipment from the port of Bremerhaven, Germany, to the brigade’s five integration sites in Poland.



“Our Soldiers lived on a German base near the port facilities and received assistance from German military and civilians at every turn. There was nothing that our allies weren't ready to do to help us achieve this mission,” Foster said.



The Black Jacks have heavily relied on support from the Polish army since arriving here.



“The partnership is a natural fit,” Foster said. “The Polish army has welcomed us with open arms: providing facilities for maintenance, living space for our Soldiers, and training ranges. Without their assistance, we could not have gotten ourselves in a position to be ready to fight should the need arise,”



1st Lt. Paul Longuevan, executive officer, Apache Troop, 4th Sqdn., 10th Cav. Regt., added: “The Polish have been more than welcoming to our American forces in Swietoszow. Working with them has been a pleasure so far.”



The squadron is slated to expand its relationship with the Polish 10th Arm. Cav. Bde, by sharing knowledge, tactics and developing a better-mutual understanding of each nation’s cultures.



“I have already met with the 10th Arm. Cav. Bde. commander and our staff is in the process of conducting planning with them to ensure that we maximize our opportunities to build a strong relationship and interoperability during our time in Poland,” Foster said. “We have already identified many such opportunities -- to include possible integration during our upcoming platoon live-fire exercises.”



Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Beyer, senior noncommissioned officer for the squadron, said, “The remarkable combination of expert troops, modern equipment, and challenging training formed by common techniques and standards will strengthen individual relationships and advance mutual confidence.”



The squadron is slated to remain in Europe for nine months.



“In the coming days,” Foster said, “our readiness for any mission will increase exponentially as our Polish allies assist us by providing access to smalls-arms-qualification ranges and training areas where we can practice important tactical drills, and live-fire facilities for our heavy weapon systems.



“Additionally,” he said, “we will learn a great amount from the Polish Army. The 10th Arm. Cav. Bde. is a highly professional and well-trained formation that knows how to operate in this environment. I am anxious to learn from them and build our capability to operate together as allies.”