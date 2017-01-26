(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2017

    Photo by Marcy Sanchez 

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center Public Affairs Office

    Col. John A. Smyrski III (left), commander, William Beaumont Army Medical Center, and Command Sgt. Maj. Donald George, command sergeant major, WBAMC, present a plaque to Command Sgt. Maj. Brian C. Vogl, commandant, Fort Bliss Noncommissioned Officer Academy, for the unit’s overall blood donations equaling 24 gallons of blood, during the Fort Bliss Blood Donor Center’s annual Blood Donor Recognition Ceremony at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center, Fort Bliss, Jan. 26.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blood Donor Center recognizes top donors [Image 1 of 3], by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Fort Bliss
    WBAMC
    Blood Donor Center

