Blood Donor Center recognizes top donors

Col. John A. Smyrski III (left), commander, William Beaumont Army Medical Center, and Command Sgt. Maj. Donald George, command sergeant major, WBAMC, present a plaque to a Soldier with the 31st Combat Support Hospital for the unit’s overall blood donations equaling 22 gallons of blood, during the Fort Bliss Blood Donor Center’s annual Blood Donor Recognition Ceremony at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center, Fort Bliss, Jan. 26.

