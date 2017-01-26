Date Taken: 01.26.2017 Date Posted: 02.07.2017 17:38 Photo ID: 3148745 VIRIN: 170126-A-EK666-0001 Resolution: 3319x2371 Size: 2.82 MB Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Blood Donor Center recognizes top donors [Image 1 of 3], by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.