Using the Zika virus to test, the DiagnoSkeeter can detect a dozen pathogens within 30 minutes through a green fluorescence output. Zika viruses are absent if the sample does not glow (-) and present if the sample glows (+). Graphics courtesy of Dr. Steven Benner, Foundation for Applied Molecular Evolution, developed under DTRA contract.
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2017 12:49
|Photo ID:
|3148166
|VIRIN:
|020717-A-AB123-001
|Resolution:
|720x520
|Size:
|57.86 KB
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Diagnoskeeter: Diagnosing Mosquito-Borne Viruses ‘On the Fly’ [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Diagnoskeeter: Diagnosing Mosquito-Borne Viruses ‘On the Fly’
