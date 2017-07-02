(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Diagnoskeeter: Diagnosing Mosquito-Borne Viruses ‘On the Fly’ [Image 2 of 2]

    Diagnoskeeter: Diagnosing Mosquito-Borne Viruses ‘On the Fly’

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency's Chemical and Biological Technologies Department

    Using the Zika virus to test, the DiagnoSkeeter can detect a dozen pathogens within 30 minutes through a green fluorescence output. Zika viruses are absent if the sample does not glow (-) and present if the sample glows (+). Graphics courtesy of Dr. Steven Benner, Foundation for Applied Molecular Evolution, developed under DTRA contract.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2017
    Date Posted: 02.07.2017 12:49
    Photo ID: 3148166
    VIRIN: 020717-A-AB123-001
    Resolution: 720x520
    Size: 57.86 KB
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 
    Diagnoskeeter: Diagnosing Mosquito-Borne Viruses ‘On the Fly’

