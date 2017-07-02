(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    GS5734: Getting Smarter for New Warfighter Countermeasures [Image 1 of 2]

    GS5734: Getting Smarter for New Warfighter Countermeasures

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency's Chemical and Biological Technologies Department

    The JSTO-USAMRIID team tested the molecule’s effectiveness against a lethal Ebola virus infection in non-human primates. Administering GS-5734 resulted in 100 percent protection, whereas all controlled animals succumbed to the Ebola virus.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2017
    Date Posted: 02.07.2017 12:49
    Photo ID: 3148171
    VIRIN: 020717-A-AB123-002
    Resolution: 720x520
    Size: 86.42 KB
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GS5734: Getting Smarter for New Warfighter Countermeasures [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    GS5734: Getting Smarter for New Warfighter Countermeasures
    Diagnoskeeter: Diagnosing Mosquito-Borne Viruses ‘On the Fly’

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Getting Smarter for New Warfighter Countermeasures

    TAGS

    ebola
    antiviral
    GS-5734

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT