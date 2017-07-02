The JSTO-USAMRIID team tested the molecule’s effectiveness against a lethal Ebola virus infection in non-human primates. Administering GS-5734 resulted in 100 percent protection, whereas all controlled animals succumbed to the Ebola virus.
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2017 12:49
|Photo ID:
|3148171
|VIRIN:
|020717-A-AB123-002
|Resolution:
|720x520
|Size:
|86.42 KB
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, GS5734: Getting Smarter for New Warfighter Countermeasures [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Getting Smarter for New Warfighter Countermeasures
