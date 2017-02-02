(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Field Craft Contingency Response [Image 1 of 4]

    Field Craft Contingency Response

    JB MDL, NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua King 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    Field Craft Contingency Response students walk through a field during tactics training on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. Feb. 2. The students used skills learned earlier in the day to move correctly as an individual and as a team. (Photo by Senior Airman Joshua King)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2017
    Date Posted: 02.07.2017 12:14
    Photo ID: 3148154
    VIRIN: 170202-F-UT482-235
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 9.59 MB
    Location: JB MDL, NJ, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Field Craft Contingency Response [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Joshua King, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Field Craft Contingency Response
    Field Craft Contingency Response
    Field Craft Contingency Response
    Field Craft Contingency Response

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    JB MDL

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT