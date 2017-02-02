Field Craft Contingency Response students low crawl through a field during tactics training on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. Feb. 2. The students used skills learned earlier in the day to move correctly as an individual and as a team. (Photo by Senior Airman Joshua King)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2017 Date Posted: 02.07.2017 12:13 Photo ID: 3148146 VIRIN: 170202-F-UT482-036 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 13.52 MB Location: JB MDL, NJ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Field Craft Contingency Response [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Joshua King, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.