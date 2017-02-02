Field Craft Contingency Response students look through the woods during tactics training on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. Feb. 2. The students used skills learned earlier in the day to move correctly as an individual and as a team. (Photo by Senior Airman Joshua King)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2017 12:14
|Photo ID:
|3148151
|VIRIN:
|170202-F-UT482-171
|Resolution:
|4028x2685
|Size:
|3.12 MB
|Location:
|JB MDL, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Field Craft Contingency Response [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Joshua King, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
