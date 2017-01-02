Like Father, Like Son: Sgt. 1st Class Pins Son to Same Rank

Sgt. 1st Class Harold Bolton (left) and sons (then) Pvt. Josh Bolton (middle), and (then) Staff Sgt. Justin Mouser (right) stand at attention following (then) Pvt. Bolton's graduation from One Stop Unit Training in Fort Benning, Georgia, demonstrating a new legacy of military service in the family. Sgt. 1st Class Bolton was the first to join 23 years ago, followed by his sons. (Photo courtesy of Sgt. 1st Class Justin Mouser)

