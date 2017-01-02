(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Like Father, Like Son: Sgt. 1st Class Pins Son to Same Rank [Image 1 of 3]

    Like Father, Like Son: Sgt. 1st Class Pins Son to Same Rank

    NY, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2017

    Photo by Spc. Liane Schmersahl 

    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office

    Sgt. 1st Class Harold Bolton (left) and sons (then) Pvt. Josh Bolton (middle), and (then) Staff Sgt. Justin Mouser (right) stand at attention following (then) Pvt. Bolton's graduation from One Stop Unit Training in Fort Benning, Georgia, demonstrating a new legacy of military service in the family. Sgt. 1st Class Bolton was the first to join 23 years ago, followed by his sons. (Photo courtesy of Sgt. 1st Class Justin Mouser)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2017
    Date Posted: 02.07.2017 11:08
    Photo ID: 3148068
    VIRIN: 170201-A-WJ486-601
    Resolution: 1246x909
    Size: 996.36 KB
    Location: NY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Like Father, Like Son: Sgt. 1st Class Pins Son to Same Rank [Image 1 of 3], by SPC Liane Schmersahl, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    10th Mountain Division
    Family
    Army

