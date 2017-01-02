Sgt. 1st Class Justin Mouser (right) of 1-32 Infantry Battalion shares his thoughts with Battalion Commander Lt. Col. Timothy Gittens (left) and other Soldiers who came out to support Mouser during his promotion ceremony at the battalion headquarters on February 1, 2017. Mouser took the opportunity to thank his father for his continued guidance and support throughout Mouser's 10-year military career. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Liane Schmersahl)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2017 11:07
|Photo ID:
|3148067
|VIRIN:
|170201-A-WJ486-347
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|6.62 MB
|Location:
|NY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Like Father, Like Son: Sgt. 1st Class Pins Son to Same Rank [Image 1 of 3], by SPC Liane Schmersahl, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Like Father, Like Son: Sgt. 1st Class Pins Son to Same Rank
