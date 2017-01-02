(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Like Father, Like Son: Sgt. 1st Class Pins Son to Same Rank [Image 2 of 3]

    Like Father, Like Son: Sgt. 1st Class Pins Son to Same Rank

    NY, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2017

    Photo by Spc. Liane Schmersahl 

    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office

    Sgt. 1st Class Justin Mouser (right) of 1-32 Infantry Battalion shares his thoughts with Battalion Commander Lt. Col. Timothy Gittens (left) and other Soldiers who came out to support Mouser during his promotion ceremony at the battalion headquarters on February 1, 2017. Mouser took the opportunity to thank his father for his continued guidance and support throughout Mouser's 10-year military career. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Liane Schmersahl)

