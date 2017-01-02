Like Father, Like Son: Sgt. 1st Class Pins Son to Same Rank

Sgt. 1st Class Justin Mouser (right) of 1-32 Infantry Battalion shares his thoughts with Battalion Commander Lt. Col. Timothy Gittens (left) and other Soldiers who came out to support Mouser during his promotion ceremony at the battalion headquarters on February 1, 2017. Mouser took the opportunity to thank his father for his continued guidance and support throughout Mouser's 10-year military career. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Liane Schmersahl)

