Like Father, Like Son: Sgt. 1st Class Pins Son to Same Rank

Sgt. 1st Class Harold Bolton of the 543rd Composite Supply Company places a new rank on his just-promoted son, Sgt. 1st Class Justin Mouser of 1-32 Infantry Battalion, during Mouser's promotion ceremony at his battalion headquarters on February 1, 2017. Mouser caught up with his father after 10 years in the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Liane Schmersahl)

