    Matthew C. Perry makes the cut

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    02.03.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Aaron Henson 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Students and staff, service members and civilian personnel cut ribbons during the Matthew C. Perry High School ribbon-cutting ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 3, 2017. The new 165,000 square foot high school is located next to the Kawashimo housing area provides improved security, resources and opportunities for students and staff. U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard F. Fuerst, commanding officer of MCAS Iwakuni, Lorenzo Brown, principal of M.C. Perry High School, Jeffrey Carr, assistant principal of M.C. Perry High School, Yoshihiko Fukuda, mayor of Iwakuni City, and Iwakuni officials conducted the ribbon-cutting ceremony, signifying the grand opening of the new facility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aaron Henson)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2017
    Date Posted: 02.07.2017 02:59
    Photo ID: 3147556
    VIRIN: 170203-M-RP664-0081
    Resolution: 5432x3056
    Size: 9.92 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Matthew C. Perry makes the cut [Image 1 of 3], by Cpl Aaron Henson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

