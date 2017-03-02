Matthew C. Perry makes the cut

Students and staff, service members and civilian personnel cut ribbons during the Matthew C. Perry High School ribbon-cutting ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 3, 2017. The new 165,000 square foot high school is located next to the Kawashimo housing area provides improved security, resources and opportunities for students and staff. U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard F. Fuerst, commanding officer of MCAS Iwakuni, Lorenzo Brown, principal of M.C. Perry High School, Jeffrey Carr, assistant principal of M.C. Perry High School, Yoshihiko Fukuda, mayor of Iwakuni City, and Iwakuni officials conducted the ribbon-cutting ceremony, signifying the grand opening of the new facility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aaron Henson)

