    Matthew C. Perry makes the cut [Image 2 of 3]

    Matthew C. Perry makes the cut

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    02.03.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Aaron Henson 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Jeffrey Carr, assistant principal of Matthew C. Perry High School, holds a time capsule while speaking to students and guests during the M.C. Perry High School ribbon-cutting ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 3, 2017. Construction of the new $67 million school began August 2014 and finished August 2016. The school includes a 400 meter track, artificial turf soccer and football field, a concession stand and 1,000 seat spectator grandstand. Replacing the old 38,000 square foot high school built in 1986 and costing approximately $3 million, the new high school provides improved security, resources and opportunities for students and staff. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aaron Henson)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2017
    Date Posted: 02.07.2017 02:59
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Matthew C. Perry makes the cut [Image 1 of 3], by Cpl Aaron Henson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Ceremony
    DODEA
    Marine Corps
    Ribbon Cutting
    ROTC
    MC Perry
    DPRI
    CSDB

