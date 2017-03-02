Matthew C. Perry makes the cut

Jeffrey Carr, assistant principal of Matthew C. Perry High School, holds a time capsule while speaking to students and guests during the M.C. Perry High School ribbon-cutting ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 3, 2017. Construction of the new $67 million school began August 2014 and finished August 2016. The school includes a 400 meter track, artificial turf soccer and football field, a concession stand and 1,000 seat spectator grandstand. Replacing the old 38,000 square foot high school built in 1986 and costing approximately $3 million, the new high school provides improved security, resources and opportunities for students and staff. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aaron Henson)

