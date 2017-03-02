Students and staff, service members and civilian personnel stand at attention while the Matthew C. Perry Reserve Officers' Training Corps color guard presents colors during the Matthew C. Perry High School ribbon cutting ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 3, 2017. Construction of the new $67 million school began August 2014 and finished August 2016. The school includes a 400 meter track, artificial turf soccer and football field, a concession stand and 1,000 seat spectator grandstand. Replacing the old 38,000 square foot high school built in 1986 and costing approximately $3 million, the new high school provides improved security, resources and opportunities for students and staff. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aaron Henson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2017 Date Posted: 02.07.2017 02:59 Photo ID: 3147552 VIRIN: 170203-M-RP664-0020 Resolution: 4822x3214 Size: 10.61 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Matthew C. Perry makes the cut [Image 1 of 3], by Cpl Aaron Henson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.