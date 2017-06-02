(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Iron Fist 2017 Opening Ceremony [Image 1 of 3]

    Iron Fist 2017 Opening Ceremony

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Byther 

    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Lt. Col. Louis Simon, executive officer of the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, acts as the commander of troops during the opening ceremony of Exercise Iron Fist 2017, aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 6, 2017. Iron Fist is an annual, bilateral training exercise where U.S. and Japanese service members train together and share techniques, tactics and procedures to improve their combined operational capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Byther/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2017
    Date Posted: 02.06.2017 20:54
    Photo ID: 3147259
    VIRIN: 170206-M-WD014-017
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 15.45 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iron Fist 2017 Opening Ceremony [Image 1 of 3], by LCpl Tyler Byther, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Iron Fist 2017 Opening Ceremony
    Iron Fist 2017 Opening Ceremony
    Iron Fist 2017 Opening Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Iron Fist 2017 Opening Ceremony

    TAGS

    USMC
    Opening Ceremony
    JGSDF
    Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force
    Marines
    U.S. Marines
    13th MEU
    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Fighting 13th
    Iron Fist 2017
    IF17

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT