U.S. Marine Lt. Col. Louis Simon, executive officer of the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, acts as the commander of troops during the opening ceremony of Exercise Iron Fist 2017, aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 6, 2017. Iron Fist is an annual, bilateral training exercise where U.S. and Japanese service members train together and share techniques, tactics and procedures to improve their combined operational capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Byther/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.06.2017 Date Posted: 02.06.2017 20:54 Photo ID: 3147259 VIRIN: 170206-M-WD014-017 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 15.45 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Iron Fist 2017 Opening Ceremony [Image 1 of 3], by LCpl Tyler Byther, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.