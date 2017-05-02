U.S. Marine Col. Chandler Nelms, commanding officer of the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, addresses U.S. Marines and Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers during the opening ceremony of Iron Fist 2017, aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 6, 2017. Iron Fist is an annual, bilateral training exercise where U.S. and Japanese service members train together and share techniques, tactics and procedures to improve their combined operational capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Robert Alejandre/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2017 Date Posted: 02.06.2017 20:54 Photo ID: 3147256 VIRIN: 170206-M-TM546-001 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 5.57 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Iron Fist 2017 Opening Ceremony [Image 1 of 3], by LCpl Robert Alejandre, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.