    Iron Fist 2017 Opening Ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    Iron Fist 2017 Opening Ceremony

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Robert Alejandre 

    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force Col. Ryuji Toyota, commanding officer of the Western Army Infantry Regiment, addresses U.S. Marines and Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers during the opening ceremony of Iron Fist 2017, aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 6, 2017. Iron Fist is an annual, bilateral training exercise where U.S. and Japanese service members train together and share techniques, tactics and procedures to improve their combined operational capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Robert Alejandre/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2017
    Date Posted: 02.06.2017 20:54
    Photo ID: 3147257
    VIRIN: 170206-M-TM546-002
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 5.46 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iron Fist 2017 Opening Ceremony [Image 1 of 3], by LCpl Robert Alejandre, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    JGSDF
    Marines
    13th MEU
    Iron Fist 2017

