Staff Sgt. Kiirsten Gunterman, 374th Security Forces Squadron training instructor, poses for a photo at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 20, 2017. Gunterman spent 17 years practicing ballet before joining the Air Force. Her duties include instructing Combatives classes, where she teaches defenders to overcome larger, stronger oponents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Baker)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2017 20:30
|Photo ID:
|3147253
|VIRIN:
|170120-F-RA202-004
|Resolution:
|3882x2789
|Size:
|6.77 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Breaking the Stereotype: Tutus to takedowns [Image 1 of 3], by A1C Elizabeth Baker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Breaking the Stereotype: Tutus to takedowns
