(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Breaking the Stereotype: Tutus to takedowns [Image 3 of 3]

    Breaking the Stereotype: Tutus to takedowns

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Baker 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Staff Sgt. Kiirsten Gunterman, 374th Security Forces Squadron training instructor, poses for a photo at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 20, 2017. Gunterman spent 17 years practicing ballet before joining the Air Force, where she has seen the world, met many people and performed duties from guarding nuclear weapons to instructing Combatives classes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Baker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 02.06.2017 20:30
    Photo ID: 3147252
    VIRIN: 170120-F-RA202-003
    Resolution: 1216x822
    Size: 371.75 KB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Breaking the Stereotype: Tutus to takedowns [Image 1 of 3], by A1C Elizabeth Baker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Breaking the Stereotype: Tutus to takedowns
    Breaking the Stereotype: Tutus to takedowns
    Breaking the Stereotype: Tutus to takedowns

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Breaking the Stereotype: Tutus to takedowns

    TAGS

    Yokota
    SFS

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT