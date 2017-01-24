Staff Sgt. Anthony Patane clears an F-15 Eagle to taxi out at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada Jan. 23, 2017. Airmen from the 125th Fighter Wing deployed for 3 weeks to Nellis AFB for Red Flag 17-1, the first Red Flag training exercise to integrate the F-35a. (Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William J. Buchanan/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2017 14:35
|Photo ID:
|3146451
|VIRIN:
|170124-Z-IC953-123
|Resolution:
|3590x5769
|Size:
|12.19 MB
|Location:
|ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Florida Guardsmen Fly With Combat Ready F-35s [Image 1 of 7], by MSgt William Buchanan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
