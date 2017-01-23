(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Florida Guardsmen Fly With Combat Ready F-35s [Image 6 of 7]

    Florida Guardsmen Fly With Combat Ready F-35s

    ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. William Buchanan 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Staff Sgt. Scott Douglas (left) holds a light for Master Sgt. Jonathan Sotomayor to read the F-15 Eagle training order on Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada Jan. 23, 2017. Airmen from the 125th Fighter Wing deployed for 3 weeks to Nellis AFB for Red Flag 17-1, the first Red Flag training exercise to integrate the F-35a. (Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William J. Buchanan/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2017
    Date Posted: 02.06.2017 14:35
    Photo ID: 3146432
    VIRIN: 170123-Z-IC953-028
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 12.2 MB
    Location: ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Florida Guardsmen Fly With Combat Ready F-35s [Image 1 of 7], by MSgt William Buchanan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Florida Guardsmen Fly With Combat Ready F-35s

    National
    Guard
    F-15
    Air
    Eagle
    Air Guard
    159th
    Florida
    125th
    125FW
    159FS

