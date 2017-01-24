(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Florida Guardsmen Fly With Combat Ready F-35s [Image 3 of 7]

    Florida Guardsmen Fly With Combat Ready F-35s

    ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. William Buchanan 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Tech. Sgt. Michael Rodriguez (right) and Master Sgt. Bruce Hartke (left), crew chiefs, troubleshoot an F-15 Eagle on Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada Jan. 23, 2017. Airmen from the 125th Fighter Wing deployed for 3 weeks to Nellis AFB for Red Flag 17-1, the first Red Flag training exercise to integrate the F-35a. (Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William J. Buchanan/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2017
    Date Posted: 02.06.2017 14:35
    Photo ID: 3146445
    VIRIN: 170124-Z-IC953-091
    Resolution: 6000x3472
    Size: 11.26 MB
    Location: ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Florida Guardsmen Fly With Combat Ready F-35s [Image 1 of 7], by MSgt William Buchanan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

