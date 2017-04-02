Tech. Sgt. Joseph Benoit, 407th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron weapons specialist, tests the functionality of weapons rack releasing system of an F-16 Fighting Falcon at the 407th Air Expeditinoary Group Feb. 4, 2017. The 407th Air Expeditionary Group is supporting Operation Inherent Resolve in the fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Benjamin Wilson)(Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2017 03:38
|Photo ID:
|3145071
|VIRIN:
|170204-F-NI989-061
|Resolution:
|5360x3578
|Size:
|2.08 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Prepping an F-16 for weapons load [Image 1 of 7], by MSgt Benjamin Wilson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
