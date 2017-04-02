Prepping an F-16 for weapons load

Tech. Sgt. Joseph Benoit, 407th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron weapons specialist, tests the functionality of weapons rack releasing system of an F-16 Fighting Falcon at the 407th Air Expeditinoary Group Feb. 4, 2017. The 407th Air Expeditionary Group is supporting Operation Inherent Resolve in the fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Benjamin Wilson)(Released)

