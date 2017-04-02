An F-16 Fighting Falcons sits on the flightline at sunset at the 407th Air Expeditionary Group Feb. 4, 2017. The F-16 is part of the 134th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, supporting Operation Inherent Resolve in the fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Benjamin Wilson)(Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2017 Date Posted: 02.06.2017 03:39 Photo ID: 3145069 VIRIN: 170204-F-NI989-060 Resolution: 5999x4005 Size: 2.43 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Prepping an F-16 for weapons load [Image 1 of 7], by MSgt Benjamin Wilson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.