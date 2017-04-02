(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Prepping an F-16 for weapons load [Image 2 of 7]

    Prepping an F-16 for weapons load

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.04.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Benjamin Wilson 

    407th Air Expeditionary Group

    An F-16 Fighting Falcons sits on the flightline at sunset at the 407th Air Expeditionary Group Feb. 4, 2017. The F-16 is part of the 134th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, supporting Operation Inherent Resolve in the fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Benjamin Wilson)(Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Prepping an F-16 for weapons load [Image 1 of 7], by MSgt Benjamin Wilson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

