    Prepping an F-16 for weapons load [Image 3 of 7]

    Prepping an F-16 for weapons load

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.04.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Benjamin Wilson 

    407th Air Expeditionary Group

    Master Sgt. Steve Frasier and Tech. Sgt. Joseph Benoit, 407th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron weapons specialists, test the functionality of weapons rack releasing system of an F-16 Fighting Falcon at the 407th Air Expeditionary Group Feb. 4, 2017. The 407th Air Expeditionary Group is supporting Operation Inherent Resolve in the fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Benjamin Wilson)(Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2017
    Date Posted: 02.06.2017 03:39
    Photo ID: 3145067
    VIRIN: 170204-F-NI989-052
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 2.94 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Prepping an F-16 for weapons load [Image 1 of 7], by MSgt Benjamin Wilson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USCENTCOM
    COALITION
    407th AEG
    USAFCENT
    U.S. Air Force
    ISIS
    ISIL
    INHERENT RESOLVE
    CJTF-OIR
    IRAQ STABILITY

