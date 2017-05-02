U.S. Air Tech. Sgt. Alberto Leyvas (left), and Staff Sgt. Courtney Melvin, 145th Airlift Wing financial management technicians, face-off as they deliver canned goods for the ‘Soup’ er Bowl program while defending their pick for the upcoming Super Bowl at the North Carolina Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Feb. 5, 2017. The ‘Soup’er Bowl is a program run by the 145th Airlift Wing chaplains office that delivers canned goods to those in need. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff. Sgt. Laura J. Montgomery)

Date Taken: 02.05.2017 Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US