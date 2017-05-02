(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NCANG donates Soup for the "Soup"er Bowl

    NCANG donates Soup for the &quot;Soup&quot;er Bowl

    CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Laura Montgomery 

    145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Matthew Carpenter, crew chief for the 145th Maintenance Group, delivers a can of soup to the dining facility for the ‘Soup’er Bowl kick-off at the North Carolina Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Feb. 5, 2017. The ‘Soup’er Bowl is a program run by the 145th Airlift Wing chaplains office that delivers canned goods to those in need. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff. Sgt. Laura J. Montgomery)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2017
    Date Posted: 02.05.2017 17:28
    Photo ID: 3144847
    VIRIN: 170205-Z-RS771-1002
    Resolution: 4241x6737
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCANG donates Soup for the "Soup"er Bowl [Image 1 of 3], by SSgt Laura Montgomery, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    NCANG donates Soup for the &quot;Soup&quot;er Bowl
    NCANG donates Soup for the &quot;Soup&quot;er Bowl
    NCANG donates Soup for the &quot;Soup&quot;er Bowl

