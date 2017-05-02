U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Matthew Carpenter, crew chief for the 145th Maintenance Group, delivers a can of soup to the dining facility for the ‘Soup’er Bowl kick-off at the North Carolina Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Feb. 5, 2017. The ‘Soup’er Bowl is a program run by the 145th Airlift Wing chaplains office that delivers canned goods to those in need. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff. Sgt. Laura J. Montgomery)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2017 17:28
|Photo ID:
|3144847
|VIRIN:
|170205-Z-RS771-1002
|Resolution:
|4241x6737
|Size:
|2.23 MB
|Location:
|CHARLOTTE, NC, US
This work, NCANG donates Soup for the "Soup"er Bowl [Image 1 of 3], by SSgt Laura Montgomery, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
