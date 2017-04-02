Military Police Officers Receive Awards

Col. Edwin Larkin, Commandant, Professional Education Center, speaks to members of the 216 Military Police Co. before he pins awards on selected Soldiers from that unit for their assistance in providing security at a recent conference during an award ceremony in North Little Rock, Ark., on 4 Feb.
(U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Stephen Wright)
