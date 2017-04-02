(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Military Police Officers Receive Awards [Image 1 of 5]

    Military Police Officers Receive Awards

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Stephen Wright 

    871st Troop Command

    Col. Edwin Larkin, Commandant, Professional Education Center, speaks to members of the 216 Military Police Co. before he pins awards on selected Soldiers from that unit for their assistance in providing security at a recent conference during an award ceremony in North Little Rock, Ark., on 4 Feb.

    (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Stephen Wright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2017
    Date Posted: 02.04.2017 17:56
    Photo ID: 3144267
    VIRIN: 170204-Z-WE055-002
    Resolution: 5151x3240
    Size: 9.7 MB
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 
    Hometown: CONWAY, AR, US
    Hometown: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Police Officers Receive Awards [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Stephen Wright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Security
    MP
    NG
    Army
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Arkansas
    Military Police
    216
    ARNG
    AR NG

