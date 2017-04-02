Military Police Officers Receive Awards

Col. Edwin Larkin, Commandant, Professional Education Center, pins the Army Commendation Medal on Ms. Tori Streich, an Officer Candidate from the University of Central Arkansas' ROTC program, at an award ceremony held in North Little Rock, Ark., on 4 Feb. Streich is assigned to the 216 Military Police Co., 871st Troop Command, Arkansas National Guard, and recently assisted the unit in providing oversight of the security detail at the National Guard's 2017 Senior Commander's Forum.



(U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Stephen Wright)

