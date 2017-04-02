(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Military Police Officers Receive Awards [Image 2 of 5]

    Military Police Officers Receive Awards

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Stephen Wright 

    871st Troop Command

    Col. Edwin Larkin, Commandant, Professional Education Center, pins the Army Commendation Medal on Ms. Tori Streich, an Officer Candidate from the University of Central Arkansas' ROTC program, at an award ceremony held in North Little Rock, Ark., on 4 Feb. Streich is assigned to the 216 Military Police Co., 871st Troop Command, Arkansas National Guard, and recently assisted the unit in providing oversight of the security detail at the National Guard's 2017 Senior Commander's Forum.

    (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Stephen Wright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2017
    Date Posted: 02.04.2017 17:56
    Photo ID: 3144264
    VIRIN: 170204-Z-WE055-001
    Resolution: 3170x3542
    Size: 5.84 MB
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 
    Hometown: CONWAY, AR, US
    Hometown: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Police Officers Receive Awards [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Stephen Wright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Security
    MP
    Cadet
    Army Commendation Medal
    NG
    ROTC
    Army
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Arkansas
    Military Police
    Commendation
    216
    ARNG
    ARCOM
    Reserve Officer Training Corps
    AR NG
    UCA
    University of Central Arkansas

