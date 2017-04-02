Military Police Officers Receive Awards

Col. Edwin Larkin, Commandant, Professional Education Center, pins the Army Achievement Medal on Pvt. 1st Class Autumn Miller, Military Police Officer, 216 Military Police Co., Arkansas National Guard, at an award ceremony in North Little Rock, Ark., on 4 Feb.



(U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Stephen Wright)

