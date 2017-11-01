(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Kitchen full of potential IEDs [Image 1 of 5]

    Kitchen full of potential IEDs

    ERBIL, IRAQ

    01.11.2017

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Joel Quebec 

    314th Press Camp Headquarters

    The inside of the new Counter Improvised Explosive Device training building has various items that may be found in the average building and could be used as IEDs. Located at the German Village in Binaslawa training area near Erbil, Iraq, the facility was handed over to Kurdish Zeravani forces on Jan. 11, 2016. The previous building was completely empty and lacked the necessary furnishings to train IED recognition. The German Army is part of the Kurdistan Training Coordination Center which works with Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve building partner capacity as a global coalition dedicated to enabling local security forces to counter ISIL as they continue to liberate their homeland. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria.


    Photo by Bundeswehr Staff Sgt. Daniel Richter, German Army

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2017
    Date Posted: 02.04.2017 13:32
    Photo ID: 3143932
    VIRIN: 170111-O-ZZ999-883-DE
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 7.94 MB
    Location: ERBIL, IQ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kitchen full of potential IEDs [Image 1 of 5], by SFC Joel Quebec, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Kitchen full of potential IEDs
    The Old C-IED Building
    Capt. Patrick brief
    C-IED house handover
    Col. Oel and Gen. Weyzi

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    C-IED Training Building handed over in Binaslawa

    TAGS

    "Erbil
    Iraq"
    Army
    Building Partner Capacity
    CJTF
    Bundeswehr
    Military photograph
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    Kurdistan Training Coordination Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT