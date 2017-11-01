The inside of the new Counter Improvised Explosive Device training building has various items that may be found in the average building and could be used as IEDs. Located at the German Village in Binaslawa training area near Erbil, Iraq, the facility was handed over to Kurdish Zeravani forces on Jan. 11, 2016. The previous building was completely empty and lacked the necessary furnishings to train IED recognition. The German Army is part of the Kurdistan Training Coordination Center which works with Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve building partner capacity as a global coalition dedicated to enabling local security forces to counter ISIL as they continue to liberate their homeland. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria.





Photo by Bundeswehr Staff Sgt. Daniel Richter, German Army

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2017 Date Posted: 02.04.2017 13:32 Photo ID: 3143932 VIRIN: 170111-O-ZZ999-883-DE Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 7.94 MB Location: ERBIL, IQ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kitchen full of potential IEDs [Image 1 of 5], by SFC Joel Quebec, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.