In the distance stands the previous Counter Improvised Explosive Device training building that was completely empty and lacked the necessary furnishings to train IED recognition. The new building located in Binaslawa near Erbil was built by the Germany military and handed over to Kurdish Zeravani forces on Jan. 11, 2016. The German Army is part of the Kurdistan Training Coordination Center, which works with Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve building partner capacity as a global coalition dedicated to enabling local security forces to counter ISIL as they continue to liberate their homeland. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria.



Photo by Bundeswehr Staff Sgt. Daniel Richter, German Army

Date Taken: 01.11.2017 Date Posted: 02.04.2017 Location: ERBIL, IQ This work, The Old C-IED Building, by SFC Joel Quebec, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.