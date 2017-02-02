Peshmerga Training

A peshmerga soldier climbs through window during building assault training at Bnaslawa, Iraq on Feb. 2, 2017. This training is critical to enabling local security forces to counter ISIL as they continue to liberate their homeland. Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ian Ryan)

